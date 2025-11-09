Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Business owners asked to register under ‘Purvanagara Palike Nade’ campaign

The campaign will go on for six days, from November 10 to 15.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 21:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 21:40 IST
Bengalurubusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us