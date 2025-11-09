<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru East City Corporation has launched a special trade license campaign under the initiative ‘Purvanagara Palike Nade – Towards Cooperation with Entrepreneurs’.</p><p>The corporation has urged business owners to take advantage of the campaign and apply for a trade license.</p><p>Additional Commissioner (Development), Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, opined that this was a public health and safety issue and hence directed officials to organise a workshop on trade licensing and regulation to ensure that all business activities within the East City Corporation limits operate in compliance with licensing requirements.</p>.Bengaluru: Residents join hands for NTI Layout clean-up drive.<p>“All entrepreneurs and business owners are encouraged to participate, obtain the mandatory trade licenses, and operate their businesses in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations,” the corporation said in a statement.</p><p>The campaign will go on for six days, from November 10 to 15. </p><p>To obtain a trade license during the campaign, applicants must submit documents such as an electricity bill, rental agreement, and GPS location of the business premises. Upon submission, the trade license certificate will be issued on the same day. For further information, business owners may contact the Health Supervisors or Senior Health Inspectors of their respective wards.</p>