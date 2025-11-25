<p>Central Crime Branch slueth of Anti Narcotics Wing conducted a raid on a house and arrested a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=drugs">drug </a>peddler of foreign national. The team seized 11.64 kg of MDMA crystals, 1,040 ecstasy pills, and 2.35 kg of raw materials worth Rs 23.74 crore. </p><p>The arrested has been identified as Ejike Nzegwu (42) and was residing in a rented house on Sathanur main road in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p>.Land fraud: Bengaluru man arrested for duping doctor of Rs 2.7 cr .<p>A senior officer said that a team of officers busted a synthetic-drug peddling network during a swift operation carried out within the Bagaluru police station limits. </p><p>"Weighing scales used for illegal activity were seized. He had stocked a massive quantity of synthetic drugs to push into the party circuit, supplying them across Karnataka, Chennai and Hyderabad through a network of peddlers targeting youth and students ahead of New Year celebrations. He was smuggling the drugs from Delhi," the officer said. </p><p>A report has been submitted to nab the owner of the house for failing to adhere to legal requirements while renting out his premises. The accused had entered India in 2017 on a Business Visa via Sri Lanka. After his visa expired, he continued to stay illegally in the city. </p><p>NDPS case was registered against him in 2019, and was sent to prison. </p><p>After being released, he engaged in drug peddling, and in 2020, another case under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act was registered against him at the Konanakunte Police Station, the police said.</p>