<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Central City Corporation will hold a phone-in programme on Monday for citizens to raise civic grievances directly with the commissioner.</p>.<p>The programme will start at 6 pm and continue for one hour. The phone number is 080-22975803.</p><p>Commissioner P Rajendra Cholan requested citizens to use this opportunity to register complaints related to streetlight maintenance, garbage disposal, potholes, removal of dried trees or branches, maintenance of parks, e-khata, removal of unauthorised posters, footpath maintenance, drainage cleaning and similar issues.</p>