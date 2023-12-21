JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: CID seeks people’s help to investigate crypto hacks

Anyone with relevant information, knowledge, or evidence who wishes to share it with the SIT can contact them at the CID HQ at Carlton House, Palace Road, or email sitcid2023@ksp.gov.in.
Last Updated 20 December 2023, 21:33 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing alleged incidents of hacking of multiple exchanges and gaming portals and the alleged siphoning of cryptocurrencies in 2020-2021, has sought public help for information.

“The SIT at CID, Karnataka, is investigating these offences since August 2023 and has collected considerable evidence, both technical and documentary in nature,” a statement said.

“The SIT desires to seek the assistance of the public in obtaining further information. We welcome information or evidence from those who may be privy to relevant details.”

Anyone with relevant information, knowledge, or evidence who wishes to share it with the SIT can contact them at the CID HQ at Carlton House, Palace Road, or email sitcid2023@ksp.gov.in.

Additionally, the public can reach out via WhatsApp on +91-9480800151.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 December 2023, 21:33 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaCryptocurrencies

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT