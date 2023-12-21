Bengaluru: CID seeks people’s help to investigate crypto hacks

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing alleged incidents of hacking of multiple exchanges and gaming portals and the alleged siphoning of cryptocurrencies in 2020-2021, has sought public help for information.
“The SIT at CID, Karnataka, is investigating these offences since August 2023 and has collected considerable evidence, both technical and documentary in nature,” a statement said.
“The SIT desires to seek the assistance of the public in obtaining further information. We welcome information or evidence from those who may be privy to relevant details.”
Anyone with relevant information, knowledge, or evidence who wishes to share it with the SIT can contact them at the CID HQ at Carlton House, Palace Road, or email sitcid2023@ksp.gov.in.
Additionally, the public can reach out via WhatsApp on +91-9480800151.