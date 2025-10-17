<p>Bengaluru: The Individual Taxpayers Forum, Bengaluru, has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, threatening to stop paying property tax until the government improves the city’s infrastructure.</p>.<p>In its letter, the forum urged the chief minister to direct the BBMP and GBA "not to collect property taxes" as basic public infrastructure had not been provided.</p>.<p>Residents described the work on roads, white-topping, and drainage in the Varthur–Balagere–Panathur area as “unscientific, half-measured and incomplete". </p>.<p>Signed by 60 people, the letter stated that taxpayers and their families were “suffering immensely because of poor civic infrastructure by the municipal authorities (BBMP, GBA)".</p>.<p>It said flooding continued to occur, as seen on October 10 and 11, due to a poorly connected stormwater drainage network that should channel rainwater into Varthur Lake.</p>.BBMP chief directs speedy road, infrastructure works in Yelahanka.<p>The residents pointed out that despite the chief minister’s visit on September 27, the municipality had ignored his instructions.</p>.<p>“Officials within the municipal bodies have once again overlooked proper planning and resorted to shortcuts without taking any action,” the letter said.</p>.<p>The forum listed issues such as diversion of stormwater into manholes that cannot handle the volume of water, uncontrolled sewage inflow into Varthur Lake, encroachments blocking stormwater channels, and inadequate flood mitigation measures.</p>.<p>“Instead of completing the drainage network, essential for road stability, authorities have hastily begun filling potholes and white-topping roads in the Varthur–Balagere–Panathur area,” it added.</p>.<p>The forum urged the chief minister to order a scientific audit of the ongoing drainage and road works in the affected localities.</p>