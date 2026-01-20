<p>Bengaluru: Former Bangalore Rural MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-suresh">D K Suresh </a>on Tuesday questioned the use of ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVM) for the Bengaluru civic polls, making him the first prominent voice from Congress to criticise the decision. </p><p>The State Election Commission (SEC) has said that ballot papers will be used for elections to five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). </p>.After 25 years, Bengaluru to vote via ballot papers for civic polls .<p>The SEC decision was based on a September 2025 Cabinet decision favouring ballot papers for local body elections, citing “lack of trust” in EVMs. </p><p>“I don't think it's necessary. We'd stopped ballot papers. We’ve taken a step forward. The party high command has to decide if taking a step back is right or wrong,” Suresh, the president of the Bangalore Milk Union Ltd, said. </p>.<p>Suresh is the brother of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is in charge of Bengaluru Urban Development. </p><p>Suresh also pointed out that the municipal elections would be held under the supervision of the state government and SEC. </p><p>“So, nobody can manipulate (the results),” he said. </p>