Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru civic revamp: All you need to know about five corporations under GBA

M Maheshwar Rao has been appointed Chief Commissioner of the GBA. He will be the administrator of the five city corporations until they each have an elected body
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Illustrations</p></div>

Credit: DH Illustrations

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 09:25 IST
Bengaluru newsKarnatakaDK ShivakumarBBMPcivic bodiesM Maheshwar Rao

Follow us on :

Follow Us