Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Dak Adalat on September 29

The department has urged the public to submit grievances in writing to the Senior Superintendent before 4 pm on September 25, relating to matters under the Bengaluru East Division.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 20:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 20:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsPostal service

Follow us on :

Follow Us