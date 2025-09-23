Bengaluru: Dak Adalat on September 29

<p>Bengaluru: The Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Bengaluru East Division, will hold a 'Dak Adalat' — a forum for hearing and resolving public grievances related to postal services — on September 29 at 11 am at the Senior Superintendent’s office on Museum Road. It is organised by the Indian Postal Department.</p>.<p>The department has urged the public to submit grievances in writing to the Senior Superintendent before 4 pm on September 25, relating to matters under the Bengaluru East Division.</p>.<p>Grievances can also be emailed to dobangaloreeast.ka@indiapost. gov.in.</p>