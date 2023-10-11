Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru designer gives Inktober a Kannada twist

Anubha Upadhya M is not only drawing an illustration based on a new prompt every day but also sharing the Kannada word for the prompt on her social media. Anubha hopes her drawings will “encourage people to learn Kannada in a fun way”.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 22:32 IST

Follow Us

October is here and so is the month-long art challenge, Inktober. A UI/UX designer from Bengaluru is giving a Kannada spin to the global challenge. 

Anubha Upadhya M is not only drawing an illustration based on a new prompt every day but also sharing the Kannada word for the prompt on her social media. Anubha hopes her drawings will “encourage people to learn Kannada in a fun way”.

The HAL resident has attempted 10 illustrations so far. These prompts are dream (‘kanasu’), spider (‘jeda’), path (‘daari’), dodge (‘nunuchiko’), map (‘nakshe’), golden (‘suvarna’), drip (‘soru’), toad (‘kappae’), bounce (‘jigi’), and fortune (‘adrushta’). “One of the most challenging prompts was dodge. I depicted how politicians were trying to ban carpooling and dodging important matters such as this,” shares Anubha. It takes her 30 minutes to an hour to put the illustration together. This is Anubha’s second attempt at teaching Kannada words through the challenge. “I attempted something similar in 2020. But this time, I am also highlighting how to pronounce the Kannada words. I am marking letters that need to be stressed in upper case,” she explains.

Look up her illustrations on @artbyahbuna on X and Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 October 2023, 22:32 IST)
BengaluruKannadaMetrolife

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT