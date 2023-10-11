Bengaluru designer gives Inktober a Kannada twist

October is here and so is the month-long art challenge, Inktober. A UI/UX designer from Bengaluru is giving a Kannada spin to the global challenge.
Anubha Upadhya M is not only drawing an illustration based on a new prompt every day but also sharing the Kannada word for the prompt on her social media. Anubha hopes her drawings will “encourage people to learn Kannada in a fun way”.
The HAL resident has attempted 10 illustrations so far. These prompts are dream (‘kanasu’), spider (‘jeda’), path (‘daari’), dodge (‘nunuchiko’), map (‘nakshe’), golden (‘suvarna’), drip (‘soru’), toad (‘kappae’), bounce (‘jigi’), and fortune (‘adrushta’). “One of the most challenging prompts was dodge. I depicted how politicians were trying to ban carpooling and dodging important matters such as this,” shares Anubha. It takes her 30 minutes to an hour to put the illustration together. This is Anubha’s second attempt at teaching Kannada words through the challenge. “I attempted something similar in 2020. But this time, I am also highlighting how to pronounce the Kannada words. I am marking letters that need to be stressed in upper case,” she explains.
Look up her illustrations on @artbyahbuna on X and Instagram