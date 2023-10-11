Bengaluru designer gives Inktober a Kannada twist

The HAL resident has attempted 10 illustrations so far. These prompts are dream (‘kanasu’), spider (‘jeda’), path (‘daari’), dodge (‘nunuchiko’), map (‘nakshe’), golden (‘suvarna’), drip (‘soru’), toad (‘kappae’), bounce (‘jigi’), and fortune (‘adrushta’). “One of the most challenging prompts was dodge. I depicted how politicians were trying to ban carpooling and dodging important matters such as this,” shares Anubha. It takes her 30 minutes to an hour to put the illustration together. This is Anubha’s second attempt at teaching Kannada words through the challenge. “I attempted something similar in 2020. But this time, I am also highlighting how to pronounce the Kannada words. I am marking letters that need to be stressed in upper case,” she explains.