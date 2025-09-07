Bengaluru district admin reclaims govt land worth Rs 11.14 crore

<p>Bengaluru: In an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday, the Bengaluru district administration cleared 6.31 acres of government land valued at Rs 11.14 crore, taking it into official possession.</p>.<p>The operation, led by Deputy Commissioner Jagadish G, targeted illegal occupations in various taluks.</p>.<p>According to an official press release, the reclaimed properties include Gomala (government land reserved for animal grazing and other public purposes), lake, and Gunduthopu (land used for planting trees for common use) lands.</p>.<p>The largest portion of the cleared land, measuring 4 acres and valued at an estimated Rs 3.20 crore, was taken back in Gopalapura village of Dasanapur hobli in Bengaluru North taluk. Smaller encroachments were also cleared in Kittaganahalli (10 guntas) and Bettahalli (8 guntas), both in the same hobli.</p>.Land acquisition hurdles stall railway, NH projects in Karnataka.<p>In Bengaluru South taluk, the drive reclaimed government lake land. A total of 17.08 guntas, valued at Rs 0.90 lakh, was cleared from Survey No. 51 in Devaramachohalli village, while 20 guntas worth Rs 2 crore were taken back from Survey No. 54 in Mailasandra village.</p>.<p>The team also conducted a drive in Anekal taluk, clearing 5 guntas of government land in Halasahalli Tippasandra village. One gunta of Gunduthopu land was also reclaimed in the same village.</p>.<p>The operation continued in Bengaluru East taluk, where 14 guntas of Gomala land with an estimated value of Rs 1.50 crore was cleared from Survey No. 23 in Hadosiddapur village. In Yarappanahalli village, 36 guntas of Gomala land worth Rs 2 crore was also reclaimed.</p>.<p>Additional Deputy Commissioner Jagadish K Nayak, along with office assistants and various taluk tahsildars, were present during the drive, the release added.</p>