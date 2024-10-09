Bengaluru Durga puja pandals’ ode to women, arts

<p>The Durga Puja celebrations in the city start today and will continue until October 13. Cultural associations have built pandals with different themes. A look at what inspired them.</p>.<p><strong>Gender equality</strong></p>.<p>Assam Association Bangalore’s pandal at HAL Kalyana Mantapa, Vinayaka Nagar, is focused on women empowerment. “We want to raise <br>awareness about gender equality and also uplift women. Our theme is inspired by the strength of Ma Durga,” says Mrinal Singh Raja from the association.</p>.<p>The association has incorporated many initiatives. As part of their ‘Axomiya Kannada Ekataa Divasa’ initiative, they will honour individuals for fostering unity between the Assamese and Kannada communities today. ‘Durgapatra Abhiyan’ will serve free meals to underprivileged children at the event on all days. They are also hosting the ‘Durga Puja Book Fair’ at the venue.</p>.<p>6.30 pm onwards. For details, check @assamassociationbangalore on Instagram </p>.<p><strong>Women empowerment</strong></p>.<p>The Bengalee Association Bengaluru is celebrating its 74th ‘Sarbojonin Durgotsab’ on Assaye Road. The pandal is decorated with pingla art. This year’s theme ‘Abhaya Roope Jago’ is a tribute to women power. Shubendu Ghosh, past president of the association, says, “Though all of us are in a sorrowful state (after the Kolkata rape and murder incident), we are still arranging with utmost care and sincerity pushpanjali, aarti and bhog prasad.”</p>.<p>7 pm onwards. For details contact 90080 00555/95387 48933</p>.Durga puja 2024: RG Kar case overshadows Bengal's biggest festival.<p><strong>Tribal tribute</strong></p>.<p>The Green Glen Layout Cultural Association (GGLCA) is hosting ‘Anandotsab 2024’ at the Sobha Lakeview Clubhouse in Bellandur. ‘Prantik’ is the theme of this year’s pandal. It is a tribute to the culture and art of West Bengal’s indigenous tribes.</p>.<p>“The pandal will be adorned with art forms like chittara, patachitra, Madhubani, and Warli as well as bamboo kulo (baskets), palm-leaf fans, and organic fibre crafts,” shares Sonia Dutta Gupta of the event planning committee.</p>.<p>In a bid to blend the cultures of Karnataka and West Bengal, they will host a concert featuring Kannada playback singer Ankita Kundu and Bengali musician Shovan Ganguly.</p>.<p>9 am to 6.30 pm, contact 95133 33850</p>.<p><strong>Spiritual corner</strong></p>.<p>Decor and programmes at Jayamahal Cultural Association’s pandal at Jayamahal revolve around enlightenment this year. The theme is called ‘Aantarik’.</p>.<p>“We want visitors to experience the divine power within them. We have represented the third eye at the centre of the pavilion. It’s huge and colourful. It will catch everyone’s attention instantly,” says its president Tapan Dutta.</p>.<p>6.30 pm onwards; details on Jayamahal Durga Puja Bangalore on Facebook</p>.<p><strong>Dandiya meets puja</strong></p>.<p>The ‘Bongodhara Sarbojonin Durga Pujo’ is recreating the grandeur of the Krishnanagar Rajbari, a historic palace in West Bengal. It is being held at the White Pearl Convention Centre on Thanisandra Road.</p>.<p>The committee will host a dandiya night on October 11. Performances by singer-songwriter Suraj Mani, poet Meghna Bhattacharya, and Bengali folk band Achin Pakhi are lined up as part of the celebrations.</p>.<p>6.30 pm onwards. Look up @Bongodhara on Instagram </p>