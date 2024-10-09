Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Durga puja pandals’ ode to women, arts

Cultural associations have built pandals with different themes. A look at what inspired them.
Mary Chacko
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 03:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 03:49 IST
India NewsBengaluruTrendingMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us