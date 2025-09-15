Bengaluru electrician jumps to death from apartment complex, leaves behind note

<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old electrician jumped to death from an apartment complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, police said.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Lokesh Pawan Krishna from Ulsoor. At the time of the incident, Krishna was at his sister’s apartment on the 24th floor in Chikkabidarakallu at Madanayakanahalli. He jumped from the terrace at around 3 am.</p>.Bengaluru murder-suicide pact: Couple strangles kids in sleep; husband dead, wife survives.<p>A senior police officer told <em>DH</em> that the deceased had left behind a note saying that his actions were due to health issues.</p><p>His body was found by the apartment security guard. The police were subsequently informed, and the body was moved to a hospital for further procedures. The Madanayakanahalli police have launched an unnatural death report (UDR).</p>