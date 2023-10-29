Bengaluru FC spearheads waste management movement

Indian Super League team Bengaluru FC underlined its commitment to environmental ownership and sustainability by engaging Hasiru Dala Innovations, a not-for-loss enterprise that aids with end-to-end waste segregation and management solutions. The Blues will ensure methodical segregation and dispatching of waste generated at the Kanteerava Stadium a day after its home games at the venue.
“As a club, we feel we have a big role in raising awareness around sustainability, and our efforts through Hasiru Dala are another step in that direction. We’re really happy to be able to segregate and dispose of waste in an eco-friendly manner and are certain that this will have a positive long-term impact on the environment. This is an initiative that the club will continually look to build on,” said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.
Bengaluru FC, through this initiative, will ensure total Waste Management solutions at its matchdays in the Indian Super League games at the Kanteerava Stadium. The club is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and fostering a greener future for Bengaluru, this collaboration highlights the club’s commitment to sustainability. Also generating livelihood for waste workers and empowering them along with creating an eco-friendly and sustainable space.
‘Hasiru Dala’ which translates to ‘Green Force’ is a social impact organization that works with waste pickers and other waste
Bengaluru FC ensured that a total of 311 kgs of waste was processed at the Kanteerava Stadium after its opening home fixture of the ISL campaign against East Bengal FC earlier this month. Of the waste collected, it has been estimated that 99% was sent away from landfills.
The Hasiru Dala impact report also suggests that the total waste processed at the stadium also generated .96 kg of renewable Bio-CNG, which can be used for transportation along with 64 litres of slurry that may be used as a natural chemical-free fertilizer.
The Blues are back in action on the 31st of October, as they take on Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneshwar.