Bengaluru FC spearheads waste management movement

“As a club, we feel we have a big role in raising awareness around sustainability, and our efforts through Hasiru Dala are another step in that direction. We’re really happy to be able to segregate and dispose of waste in an eco-friendly manner and are certain that this will have a positive long-term impact on the environment. This is an initiative that the club will continually look to build on,” said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.