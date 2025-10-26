Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Female pedestrian dies after being hit by BMTC bus

The deceased has been identified as Mala, a resident of Hampi Nagar.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 23:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 23:18 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBMTCAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us