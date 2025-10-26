<p>Bengaluru: A 58-year-old woman died after being hit by a BMTC electric bus opposite Hampi Nagar bus stop in Vijayanagar on Saturday evening.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Mala, a resident of Hampi Nagar. </p>.<p>The incident occurred around 6.15 pm when Mala was crossing the road. The BMTC bus (registration number KA51 AK 7057), operating on the Yeshwantpur–Vijayanagar route, knocked her down while approaching the bus stop and she died on the spot due to severe head injuries. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Vijayanagar Traffic Police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to a nearby government hospital for postmortem. The bus has been seized, and the driver is being questioned. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.</p>