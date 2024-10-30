Bengaluru: FIR over criticising internal reservation for SCs

<p>Bengaluru: The High Grounds police registered a case on Tuesday against unidentified suspects for allegedly condemning the internal reservation for SCs and for using derogatory language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders. </p>.<p>The FIR was registered following a complaint by Sathish DV, a co-ordinator for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). </p>.Internal quota among SCs: One man commission will be formed soon, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>According to the complaint, the condemning messages were shared and forwarded by two phone numbers on a WhatsApp group called ‘Committee for Fight Against Internal Reservation-Vijayanagara District’.</p>.<p>“We have booked a case under Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” a police officer said. “Further investigation is underway.”</p>