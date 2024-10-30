Home
Bengaluru: FIR over criticising internal reservation for SCs

The FIR was registered following a complaint by Sathish DV, a co-ordinator for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 23:50 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 23:50 IST
India NewsBengaluruFIRScheduled Castes

