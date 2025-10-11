Menu
bengaluru

Bengaluru fire accident: Six labourers succumb to injuries

According to the police, the labourers were engaged in a construction project at Bhimeenahalli in Bidadi. They lived in a 30-square-foot shed at the site.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 14:24 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 14:24 IST
India NewsBengaluruFire Accident

