Bengaluru fire accident: Six labourers succumb to injuries

<p>Bengaluru: Six labourers, who were grievously injured, following a fire accident in Bengaluru South district, have succumbed at the hospital, police officials said on Saturday.</p><p>The deceased are Manarul Sheikh (40); Tajabul Sheikh (26); Jahed Ali (32); Hasan Malik (42); Jiyabur Sheikh (40); and Shafijul Sheikh (36). Their companion, Noor Jamal (21), remains critical, officials said.</p><p>According to the police, the labourers were engaged in a construction project at Bhimeenahalli in Bidadi. They lived in a 30-square-foot shed at the site.</p><p>Investigation found that on October 6, at around 2.30 am, the fire broke out while they were asleep in the shed. A security guard noticed it and alerted the site-in-charge, who subsequently shifted the injured to the Victoria Hospital. There, the victims succumbed one by one. </p><p>Preliminary probe revealed that the victims had an LPG cylinder and had forgotten to switch it off before sleeping. One of them had gotten up to light a beedi, which lit the fire as the gas had leaked. </p><p>The police have registered the case against the contractor and mason Hasan Malik, the site engineers and the landowner, and launched a probe. </p>