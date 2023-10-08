Bengaluru firecracker godown blaze: 3 victims suffer 17-30% burns, next 72 hours crucial

Three of the victims of the firecracker godown blaze, who have been admitted to St John's Medical College Hospital, have suffered between 17% and 30 per cent burns, said Dr Arvind Kasturi, Chief of Medical Services.
Three victims — Rajesh, Venkatesh, and Naveen Reddy, the owner of the firecracker godown in Attibele — were brought into the hospital on Saturday night after a fire broke out in the godown, killing at least 12 people.
At least seven people were injured in total; four of the victims have been taken to the Oxford Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre in Attibele.
The three victims who have been admitted to St John's Medical College Hospital are now being closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU).
"Due to burning and soot on the skin, it is difficult to ascertain the exact extent of burns on each of the victims. We can only confirm that after another day or so," he said.
The victims have also suffered inhalational burns and swelling in their airways. The next 72 hours are very crucial for their health, said the doctor.