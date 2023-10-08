Bengaluru firecracker godown blaze: 3 victims suffer 17-30% burns, next 72 hours crucial

Three of the victims of the firecracker godown blaze, who have been admitted to St John's Medical College Hospital, have suffered between 17% and 30 per cent burns, said Dr Arvind Kasturi, Chief of Medical Services.

Three victims — Rajesh, Venkatesh, and Naveen Reddy, the owner of the firecracker godown in Attibele — were brought into the hospital on Saturday night after a fire broke out in the godown, killing at least 12 people.

At least seven people were injured in total; four of the victims have been taken to the Oxford Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre in Attibele.