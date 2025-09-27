<p>A recent post on X has caught attention of the netizens where the user have compared the footpaths in different places, including Bengaluru. The post featured four images of footpaths from Paris, Istanbul, Amsterdam, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>"An average footpath in: Paris, Istanbul, Amsterdam, #Bangalore," the caption read.</p><p>The footpaths in Istanbul, Paris, and Amsterdam seem to be very clean, compared to that of Bengaluru's, as seen in the pictures.</p><p>The post has garnered around 59K views and a flurry of comments, most users debating on the comparison of Bengaluru made to other places.</p>.3 ‘worst’ roads in East Bengaluru go under repair.<p>"Most Indian cities are like this," a user commented, while another adding that the post is "biased".</p><p>A second user wrote, "You can add Delhi as well. Roads, footpaths in Delhi except Lutyens zone are completely damaged."</p><p>"In Paris, Istanbul, they spend 100% of the tax money in public work. The elected officials in city offices work hard and be honest to keep their jobs. In India, the Govt spends the tax money in freebies," commented a third.</p><p>"Applies to all cities in India..," commented a fourth.</p>.<p>Recently, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/canadian-influencer-films-really-bad-bengaluru-footpaths-during-2-km-long-walk-gba-takes-action-after-video-goes-viral-3726453">Canadian influencer</a> in a video documented the footpaths in Bengaluru which had gone viral. </p><p>"Walking 2.4 km of Bengaluru footpaths showed me:</p><p>- tunnel juice</p><p>- barbed wire</p><p>- desire paths</p><p>- bushwhacking</p><p>- pavement pudding</p><p>- a stairwell into a drain</p><p>- something I can't type here," the caption read.</p>.<p>As the video made rounds online, many netizens responded to it, following which the GBA notified that it has now taken measures to facilitate better public movement on the footpaths on the mentioned route.</p>