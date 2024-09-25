Bengaluru fridge horror: Suspect hiding near Bengal-Odisha border, say cops

Bengaluru: Investigators probing the gruesome murder of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi in Bengaluru suspect that the perpetrator, believed to be in his 30s, is hiding near the Odisha-West Bengal border, top police sources confirmed to DH on Tuesday.
The discovery of Mahalakshmi’s maggot-infested body parts by her mother and elder sister at her Vyalikaval home on Saturday sent shockwaves through the city, prompting the formation of four special police teams to track down the murderer.
"A team of expert investigators has been dispatched, and we are closing in on the suspect, who we believe is in his 30s," a senior police source said, adding that the suspect is of Odisha origin.
"Cell phone data has helped us identify several locations, which our teams are currently scouring. Evidence from the victim's mobile device has also provided crucial leads. The murder is suspected to have occurred at least a week ago, giving the suspect ample time to flee," the source added.
While speculation swirls about the nature of the murder, senior officers are awaiting the autopsy report.
"This case poses challenges even for medical experts," a senior officer noted. "Our immediate focus is apprehending the suspect. Once in custody, we will uncover the circumstances and potential motives behind the crime."
Police sources earlier suggested that the victim may have known her killer. "It’s too early to confirm if their relationship was romantic, but we are not ruling out the possibility of a crime of passion," another officer said.
