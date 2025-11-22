<p>Bengaluru: Amid rising objections to the steep cost of hiring mechanical sweeping machines, the state government has directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to commission a third-party review of the project’s estimates.</p>.<p>The move comes amid strong criticism from political parties, including the BJP and JD(S), who have questioned possible irregularities in the pricing.</p>.<p>It also follows the government’s order issued just two days ago, formalising the cabinet’s decision to rent 46 sweeping machines at a cost of Rs 613 crore.</p>.<p>In a letter to GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, Urban Development Department (UDD) Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath instructed the authority to appoint an independent agency to reassess the cost estimates before floating any tender. The government has also asked the GBA to compare models, specifications, and performance standards of sweeping machines, and recommend the most suitable options for the five city corporations.</p>.11 Nepali nationals arrested in Bengaluru following group clash in front of Vidhan Soudha.<p>The letter is understood to have been issued on the directions of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio.</p>.<p>The communication also recalls the GBA’s earlier request, submitted in October 2025, seeking administrative approval to hire 59 sweeping machines for seven years at a cost of Rs 781.08 crore.</p>.<p>The UDD subsequently revised the proposal, reducing the number of machines to 46 and the total outlay to Rs 613.25 crore. The cabinet then cleared the revised plan, which has since drawn attention over its high pricing.</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Friday termed the proposal a “big scam”.</p>.<p>“Buying the machines would cost Rs 308 crore, but the government wants to spend Rs 610 crore to rent them,” he said. “If the Centre buys one machine for Rs 72 lakh, this government is spending Rs 2.5 crore. A single machine can clean only 2 km per hour, but they are billing as if 40 km of garbage is cleared in an hour. It’s impossible amid the city’s traffic.”</p>.<p>The GBA has defended the plan, stating that Rs 613 crore is only the upper limit approved by the cabinet and that the final pricing will depend on bids received.</p>