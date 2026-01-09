Bengaluru: Hobby centre marks 25 years with exhibition

<p class="bodytext">A hobby centre in Banashankari is hosting its first major exhibition, 25 years after it was founded. Titled ‘Namana’, the show pays tribute to master painters of the Renaissance period as well as celebrated Indian artists such as Raja Ravi Varma, J P Singhal, Chitraniva Chowdhury, and Sunayani Devi.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Nearly 90 artworks are on display. These include reproductions of works by these iconic artists, along with their portraits, and also a panel on illustrations created for the Indian Constitution.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sheshadri Mokshagundam runs the centre from his home and calls it SheshadrisArtpourri. He advocates learning art through recreation. The 76-year-old explains, “When we paint from imagination, we can stop at any point and decide the work is finished. But when you recreate an iconic painting, you must do full justice to the original. It forces you to work harder and learn a great deal about the artistic process.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Though painting was Mokshagundam’s childhood passion, he says he is not formally trained. While working as a liaison officer, he came into contact with popular Bengaluru painter B K S Varma. He began observing Varma at work and learnt by replicating his techniques at home. Today, Mokshagundam’s forte lies in realistic paintings.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mokshagundam, who hails from an illustrious family, became an art teacher “hesitatingly”. “A school once invited me to judge a drawing competition. The parents of two winners asked if I could guide their children further in art. That's when I began teaching inside my home, and later from my garage,” he recalls.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While the centre has earlier held smaller exhibitions in apartment complexes, ‘Namana’ marks its first large-scale show. “The idea was suggested by my well-wishers, and it is a beautiful coincidence that it aligned with the centre entering its 25th year. We hadn’t planned,” says Mokshagundam, who will also display 20 of his works.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>Until January 12, 10 am to 7 pm, at Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi. Call 080 2667 8581.</em></span></p>