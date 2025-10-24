<p>Bengaluru: Cracker-related eye injuries continue to rise across the city, with both adults and children suffering grievous burns and vision damage.</p>.<p>Narayana Nethralaya reported 93 eye injury cases in three days, ranging from mild corneal abrasions to severe corneal tears, epithelial defects, and lens dislocation. Most victims were children and adult men.</p>.<p>Minto Ophthalmic Hospital reported 37 cases, including 14 grievous injuries. Seventeen victims injured themselves, while 20 were bystanders. One patient was also admitted to the burns ward of Victoria Hospital.</p>.<p>High-density crackers such as atom bombs, bijili crackers, bijili rolls, and flower pots caused most of the injuries, hospital authorities said.</p>