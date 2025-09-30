Bengaluru: House help sells stolen gold, buries diamonds in native village

<p>Bengaluru: The JC Nagar police have arrested a house help and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 35 lakh from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>The suspect, Sachin Sonakar, had worked at the complainant’s house for five months. He recently went on leave, but did not return, prompting suspicion. The complainant later discovered the valuables missing.</p>.<p>A police team traced Sonkar to Newada, his hometown, and arrested him. Valuables he had sold to a local jeweller were seized, along with a few diamonds he had buried in his backyard.</p>.Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road closure: Here are the alternative routes to take.<p>The police said a court has remanded him to judicial custody.</p>