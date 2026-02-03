Menu
Bengaluru: Information Commission orders ELCITA to name PIOs within a month

The commission has also directed the Urban Development Department (UDD) to ensure that ELCITA complies with the order within a month.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 20:28 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 20:28 IST
