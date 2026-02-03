<p>Bengaluru: Ruling that the Electronics City Industrial Township Area (ELCITA) is both a state authority and a public authority, the Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) has directed its management to immediately appoint Public Information Officers (PIOs) and First Appellate Authorities (FAAs) in accordance with Section 5 of the Right to Information Act, 2005.</p>.<p>The commission has also directed the Urban Development Department (UDD) to ensure that ELCITA complies with the order within a month.</p>.<p>In his order, State Information Commissioner Rajashekara S directed officials, including the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, not to issue letters exempting any authority from the purview of the RTI Act. “Any violation should be dealt with through disciplinary action under the Karnataka Civil Services Rules,” the commissioner's order said.</p>.<p>The direction was issued while hearing an appeal filed by Naveen Kumar, who had sought information on property taxes fixed by ELCITA for companies, commercial buildings, housing complexes and plots within its jurisdiction.</p>