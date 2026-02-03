<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> government has decided to establish a dedicated SLBC Division, appointing a Chief Engineer (SLBC) to lead operations. Specialized geotechnical and geological teams will conduct daily assessments of ground behavior and tunnel stability, enabling real-time decision-making and risk mitigation.</p><p>This follows the tragic partial roof collapse in February last year at the SLBC tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, which trapped eight workers—most from other states. An 11-member multidisciplinary technical committee oversaw rescue operations, retrieving two bodies so far. Since then, the government has proceeded cautiously on the remaining works.</p><p>In a recent review meeting recently, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized round-the-clock (24x7x365) operations with a focus on safety protocols, immediate machinery mobilization, and zero tolerance for delays or negligence. He directed execution of the remaining tunnel using scientific methodologies, advanced tunneling techniques, observational methods, continuous monitoring, and international best safety practices.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | Telangana once again denied its rightful share: K T Rama Rao.<p>“The SLBC tunnel is a vital component of Telangana’s irrigation framework. Work must proceed with speed, discipline, and scientific precision,” the minister said, stressing that safety and quality remain top priorities alongside timely completion.</p><p>Government sources pointed out encouraging results from an Aerial Electromagnetic (AEM) survey of the remaining tunnel section, conducted with the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI). The findings provide valuable geological data to assess support systems and identify adverse zones in advance.</p><p>Officials confirmed 35 km of the 44 km tunnel is complete—21 km from one end and 14 km from the other—leaving 9 km under new technical protocols. The project targets 175 meters of tunneling per month, with overall completion by January 2028, strictly per revised plans and financial estimates.</p><p>Once operational, the SLBC tunnel will carry 0.3 TMC of water per day, enabling flow for about 90 days to meet needs in erstwhile Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts.</p>