Bengaluru Karaga procession today: Traffic police issues advisory

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued an advisory with diversions and parking restrictions in view of the Sri Dharmaraya Swamy Bengaluru Karaga Mahotsava on Tuesday.
The procession will begin from the Dharmaraya Swamy temple in Thigalarpet and pass through Cubbonpet, Nagarathpet, Avenue Road and Kote Anjaneya Temple on KR Market police station road, Ranasinghpete, Akkipet, Aralepet, OTC Road, Mastan Sahib Darga, Balepet Main Road, KG Road, and S P Road to reach the Annamma Temple.
The following morning, it will trace the route through Kilari Road, Mysore Bank Circle, Avenue Road Cross, RT Road, Kumbarpet, Gollarapet, Thigalarpet and Sunkalpet to reach the Dharmaraya Swamy temple.
Vehicular traffic is prohibited from City Market Circle through Avenue Road upto Mysore Bank Circle. When the procession enters Avenue Road, vehicles are prohibited from AS Char street towards City Market Circle.
Vehicles are prohibited from taking a left turn from SJP Road towards N R Square via PK Lane. Traffic will also be blocked from the medical college towards the Market Circle as the procession enters Avenue Road.
Vehicles from SJP Road can proceed towards Town Hall and take a left turn to move towards KG Road. Vehicles can take a right turn at AS Char Street and reach Rayan Circle via Briand Circle. Vehicles coming from Chamarajpet via Prof Shivashankar Circle can enter JC Road and continue towards Town Hall.
Devotees coming to the Karaga utsav can park at Bannappa Park, Town Hall and the BBMP market complex.
Parking is prohibited on PK Lane, OTC Road, SP Road, Cubbonpet Road, Sunkalpet Road, SJP, City Market Circle, SJP Road, Avenue Road, and the stretch of the road from AS Char Street to Market Circle.
