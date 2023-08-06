Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Law student found hanging in PG room

Police said 23-year-old Arya Kumar Nadda, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was found hanging in his PG room at Srigandhakavalu, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, at around 11 am.
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 14:57 IST

Follow Us

A third-year law student was found dead in his paying-guest room in western Bengaluru on Sunday. Police are treating the case as one of suicide as of now.

Police said 23-year-old Arya Kumar Nadda, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was found hanging in his PG room at Srigandhakavalu, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, at around 11 am. He had been suffering from severe migraine for the last few months.

A preliminary investigation found that Nadda moved into his PG room 15 days ago. Police suspect he hanged himself around 10.45 am when no one else was present in the room. A roommate found him hanging 15 minutes later and called the cops, following which Annapoorneshwari Nagar police opened a case.

Police say Nadda moved to Bengaluru three years ago and was enrolled in a private law school.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 August 2023, 14:57 IST)
BengaluruKarnatakaSuicideBengaluru Police

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT