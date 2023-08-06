Bengaluru: Law student found hanging in PG room

A third-year law student was found dead in his paying-guest room in western Bengaluru on Sunday. Police are treating the case as one of suicide as of now.

Police said 23-year-old Arya Kumar Nadda, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was found hanging in his PG room at Srigandhakavalu, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, at around 11 am. He had been suffering from severe migraine for the last few months.