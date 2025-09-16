<p>Bengaluru: When it comes to the fitness sector, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> leads the funding landscape with $897.6 million raised so far in the last 10 years, with major contributions from Cult.fit ($666.6 million) and HealthifyMe ($145.3 million).</p><p>The city is home to 103 startups, according to data released by market intelligence platform Tracxn on Tuesday. From 2016 to September 2025, the fitness tech space has secured $989 million in all-time equity funding across 203 rounds, and Bengaluru leads with $897.6 million, followed by Mumbai ($33.2 million) and Pune (19.9 million). However, this year, the sector managed to raise only $7 million, reflecting a slowdown from earlier peaks as investors adopt a more measured stance.</p><p>The sector spans wearables, connected gym equipment, fitness apps, and AI-powered platforms offering personalised workouts, nutrition tracking, and health monitoring. </p>.Nothing raises $200 million from Tiger Global, Nikhil Kamath at $1.3 billion valuation.<p>There are over 600 active startups in this space, of which 96 are currently funded.</p><p>So far this year, FITTR, which provides personalised fitness and nutrition plans, secured $3 million in a Series A round from Rainmatter. Other startups that raised capital this year include Cult.fit, Gabit, Yoska, and Fitelo.</p><p>The report said investment in the country's fitness tech sector is largely centred around key urban hubs, where the startup activity and investor interest are strongest.</p><p>More than 100 venture capitalists have invested in Fitness Tech till this year so far and among them, Chiratae Ventures leads with 11 rounds, followed by Blume Ventures and Kalaari Capital, with 8 each. Also, the sector has witnessed only one unicorn so far. Cult.fit joined the unicorn club in November 2021.</p><p>Neha Singh, Co-Founder of Tracxn, said, “India’s Fitness Tech ecosystem is entering a phase of steady maturity, shaped by a combination of rising health awareness, supportive policy initiatives and rapid digital adoption. Investors continue to see strong long-term potential here, even as funding in recent years has been more measured."</p><p>She added category leaders such as Cult.fit and HealthifyMe have attracted sustained backing, while startups across the sector are innovating with AI-driven nutrition, connected equipment, wearables, and immersive platforms that go beyond traditional fitness to create holistic health experiences. "This convergence of consumer demand, technology innovation, and investor confidence is building the foundation for the sector to scale meaningfully and establish itself as a core part of India’s wellness economy," she added.</p>