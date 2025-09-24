Bengaluru man who stabbed wife to death in bus stand surrenders   

<p>Bengaluru: The man who fatally stabbed his wife in front of her teenage daughter at a bus stand in Sunkadakatte on Monday has surrendered to the police.</p>.<p>Car driver Lohitashwa, 43, turned himself in at the Kamakshipalya police station, hours after stabbing his 32-year-old wife Rekha multiple times in the chest and stomach in full public view between 11.30 am and 11.40 am.</p>.Two inspectors, three police staff suspended in Bengaluru corruption case .<p>The couple frequently quarreled after their marriage. They fought on Monday morning, after which Rekha left for the bus stand with her 13-year-old daughter. Lohitashwa followed them and started to fight again, culminating in the fatal stabbing.</p>.<p>The daughter is a key eyewitness in the murder, the police said.</p>