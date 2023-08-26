Bengaluru metro to be disrupted on three stretches of Purple Line on August 27

Metro rail services will be disrupted on three stretches of the Purple Line between 7 am and 1 pm on Sunday.
The stretches include Mysore Road to Kengeri, Baiyappanahalli to Swami Vivekananda Road, and Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura. Effectively, metro services during this time will be available only between the Swami Vivekananda Road and Mysore Road metro stations on the Purple Line.
Officials cited safety tests that are prerequisite for commissioning the two new metro stretches — between Krishnarajapura to Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri to Chellaghatta stations — as the reason for the disruption.
The safety tests will follow an assessment by an independent agency whose certificate will be submitted to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). The lines will be commissioned after clearance from the CRS.
There will be no change of schedule on the Green Line.