Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru metro to introduce QR code passes for unlimited travel from January 15

With the launch of mobile QR code passes, passengers can now enjoy unlimited travel without any security deposit, as they are issued digitally on mobile phones.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 16:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 16:31 IST
India NewsBengaluruBMRCLQR code

Follow us on :

Follow Us