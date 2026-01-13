<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will introduce mobile QR code-based periodical travel passes, starting January 15. </p><p>These one, three and five-day passes will be valid for unlimited travel. </p><p>Until now, unlimited travel passes were available only as Contactless Smart Cards (CSC), with a Rs 50 refundable security deposit. </p><p>With the launch of mobile QR code passes, passengers can now enjoy unlimited travel without any security deposit, as they are issued digitally on mobile phones, the BMRCL added. </p>.BMRCL officials inspect Pink Line stretches to speed up Metro works.<p>There will be no security deposit for these QR travel passes. They can be purchased on the Namma Metro app and will be made available on other apps shortly. </p><p><strong>Metro passes</strong></p><p>One day: Rs 250 (QR code), Rs 300 (smart card, including Rs 50 deposit)</p><p>Three days: Rs 550 (QR code), Rs 600 (smart card)</p><p>Five days: Rs 850 (QR code), Rs 900 (smart card)</p>