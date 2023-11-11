Bengaluru Metro to soon have single QR ticket for groups

Bengaluru: Groups and families travelling in the metro can soon avail QR group tickets on their mobile phones to avoid queuing at the ticket counters and entry/exit gates in metro stations.
Starting November 16, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will enable groups with a maximum of six passengers to avail mobile QR code tickets through the Namma Metro, Paytm, WhatsApp or Yatra applications. The tickets will carry a 5% discount compared to the regular token fares.
Commuters using this facility will receive a single QR code that can be scanned once for each passenger in the group at both the entry and exit points.
The QR codes will be encrypted for a fixed number of passengers set during purchase and will be valid only for those passengers to pass through the gates.