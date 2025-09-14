Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru murder-suicide pact: Couple strangles kids in sleep; husband dead, wife survives

Mounting financial problems behind macabre incident near Hoskote
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 15:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 15:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us