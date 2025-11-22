<p>Bengaluru: A special NIA court has sentenced two members of the Shivamogga module of a budding terror network to six years of rigorous imprisonment for terrorism-related offences.</p><p>The convicts — Zabiulla (34), known by multiple names, and Nadeem Faizal (29) — were arrested in 2022 and charged under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, for offences of conspiracy, terrorist acts, and association with a banned organisation.</p>.Special NIA court convicts 2 in Shivamogga conspiracy case.<p>The court ordered on Friday that their sentences run concurrently and allowed their time spent in custody to be set off under Section 428 of the CrPC.</p>