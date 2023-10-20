PM Modi virtually inaugurates sections of Purple Line in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the extended sections of the Purple Line of the Bengaluru metro between Kengeri-Challaghatta and KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli.

Following public demand, the two sections were opened to the public on October 9 without an official inauguration. The opening of this line bridged the gap between the areas in the far east and western parts of the city, bringing the total length of the Purple Line from Whitefield to Challaghatta to nearly 44 km.

The 2.1 km KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli section was a crucial link between the Baiyappanhalli (and the rest of the Purple Line) and the Whitefield extension that was inaugurated earlier this year, on March 25, and opened to the public the next day.