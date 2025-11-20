Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru police break up commotion by group near Vidhana Soudha

According to the police, the group suddenly began arguing, which then escalated into a melee. Officers suspect a personal issue was the motive.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 21:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 21:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsVidhana Soudha

Follow us on :

Follow Us