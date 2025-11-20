<p>Bengaluru: The city police swiftly intercepted a commotion involving a group of people from Nepal near the Vidhana Soudha on Sunday evening, officials said. </p>.<p>According to the police, the group suddenly began arguing, which then escalated into a melee. Officers suspect a personal issue was the motive.</p>.<p>A video of the incident went viral on social media.</p>.<p>"The beat police personnel intervened within a few seconds, controlled the situation, dispersed the crowd and brought the situation back to normal.</p>.<p>"A suo motu case has been registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station, and efforts are on to identify and arrest the suspects," a senior police officer said.</p>