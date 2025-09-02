<p>Bengaluru: A labourer died after mud-collapsed at an under-construction site in northeastern Bengaluru following heavy rains in parts of the city. </p><p>The incident occurred on Monday late in the evening at the building site in Yelahanka. The deceased is said to be from Andhra Pradesh.</p>.Rains lash several parts of Karnataka, IMD issues orange alert.<p>Another labourer was stuck in the mud but was rescued and moved to a hospital, officials said. His condition remains critical. </p><p>Moments before the accident, the labourers were digging to lay foundation for the building. Due to the rains, the pit filled and the mud collapsed, officials said. </p><p>A few managed to escape, while the two were caught in the collapsing mud. The Yelahanka police have launched a probe. </p>