Bengaluru rains: Labourer dies after mud collapses at under construction site

The incident occurred on Monday late in the evening at the building site in Yelahanka. The deceased is said to be from Andhra Pradesh.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 18:55 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 18:55 IST
