<p>Bengaluru: Two labourers were killed at a construction site when soil dug out for the foundation caved in on them here in Yelahanka, police said on Tuesday. </p><p>According to police, J Shiva (30) and Mandhusudan Reddy (55) were working at a mega construction site on Monday night. </p><p>Due to heavy downpour on Monday night, the soil loosened and collapsed on the duo, the police said. </p><p>While Shiva died on Monday night, Madhusudan breathed his last in the hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday, police sources added. The Yelahanka police have registered a case in this regard.</p>