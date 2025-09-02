Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bengaluru rains trigger cave-in at construction site, two labourers killed

J Shiva (30) and Mandhusudan Reddy (55) were trapped under loose soil at a Yelahanka construction site after Monday night’s downpour; police have registered a case.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 08:03 IST
