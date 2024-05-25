Home
Bengaluru rave party: CCB arrests one more, total arrests rise to 6

The CCB raided the dusk-to-dawn party on May 19, which 103 people had attended, including a Telugu film actress.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 May 2024, 09:18 IST
Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths, probing the rave party hosted at a farmhouse, have apprehended one more person, taking the total arrests so far to six.

The sixth accused hailing from Hyderabad was among the organisers of the event, police sources said on Saturday.

The CCB raided the dusk-to-dawn party on May 19, which 103 people had attended, including a Telugu film actress.

The blood samples collected from those who attended the rave party at a farmhouse have tested positive for narcotics.

MDMA (Ecstacy) pills, MDMA crystals, hydro cannabis, cocaine, high-end cars, DJ equipment, including sound and lighting worth Rs 1.5 crore were seized by the police.

Published 25 May 2024, 09:18 IST
