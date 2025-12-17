Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 Auction: Uncapped Indians land big 'Green' bucks

KKR also roped in Sri Lanka’s slinging fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, dubbed ‘Baby Malinga’, for Rs 18 crore.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 02:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 22:32 IST
Sports NewsCricketCameron Green

Follow us on :

Follow Us