Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Relief for land losers as BDA moves to start allotment in Karanth Layout

In all likelihood, the agency may invite applications exclusively from land losers within a couple of weeks.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 19:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 19:42 IST
Bengaluru newsBDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us