Bengaluru reported close to 10,468 dengue cases this year: BBMP

Bengaluru has reported close to 10,468 dengue cases this year, according to the data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
This is the highest in the last three years, sources said. Four deaths have been reported this year in the BBMP limits. While the number of cases is usually high during the monsoon seasons, they are supposed to come down gradually from November, with the onset of winter.
However, data showed that the city has been reporting over 1,000 cases since July. Experts said that the changes in the weather could have had an impact on the number of cases.
“Winter does not usually support mosquito breeding. However, intermittent rains in November and delay in onset of winter conditions may have resulted in an increase in cases,” explained Dr Vandana G, a Bengaluru-based general physician.
Senior BBMP officials, however, said that increased surveillance and monitoring may have helped record more cases.
“We have increased monitoring and as a result, the number of cases being reported has increased. For instance, we visit the surroundings of every house that reports a dengue case and test people with symptoms. This way, we are able to identify more cases,” a senior BBMP official monitoring the process said.
Owing to the large number of cases being recorded in the city, the BBMP has increased surveillance and preventive measures.
“Fogging is going on continuously. Our officials are also going door-to-door to identify mosquito breeding spots and educate people,” B Reddy Shankar Babu, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), told DH. He added that the surveillance has also been stepped up to check houses with backyards and gardens since they are common breeding spots for mosquitoes. “We have been inspecting and levying a fine on those who are not maintaining their gardens well. They could easily turn into mosquito breeding spots and cause diseases,” he said.
In the first ten days in December, the city has reported 241 cases and officials are hoping that the numbers will come down since the temperature is dropping.