<p>Bengaluru: An unidentified man posing as a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">BBMP</a> official cheated a city resident out of Rs 1.15 lakh by promising a taxi under a government scheme.</p>.<p>The 37-year-old victim, Sandeep K, a Sheshadripuram resident, said he was contacted on WhatsApp on October 18 by someone calling himself Puneeth Gowda, a revenue inspector in the BBMP Welfare Department.</p>.<p>The FIR stated that Gowda claimed taxis were being distributed to help the poor under the government's 'Sarathi' scheme.</p>.<p>"He told me a taxi had been sanctioned, but the allotment was pending because the beneficiary hadn't paid the fees. He said I would get the taxi if I paid a registration fee of Rs 25,000 immediately," Sandeep said in the FIR.</p>.<p>Gowda sent BBMP forms to appear legitimate. Sandeep was told to pay additional fees for various charges. In total, he transferred Rs 1.15 lakh by scanning a QR code sent by Gowda. After receiving the money, Gowda cut off all contact.</p>.<p>Central cybercrime police registered a case on November 15 and launched an investigation.</p>