Bengaluru resident cheated of Rs 1.15 lakh by man posing as BBMP official

The FIR stated that Gowda claimed taxis were being distributed to help the poor under the government’s ‘Sarathi’ scheme.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 21:37 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 21:37 IST
Bengaluru

