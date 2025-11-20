<p>Bengaluru: Under digital arrest for nearly two weeks, a retired army man was cheated of Rs 56 lakh by cybercriminals impersonating police officials. </p><p>According to the FIR, on October 27, the colonel (name withheld to protect privacy), 83, from Central Bengaluru, received a phone call from a person identifying as Sanjay Pishe, a police inspector from Mumbai. </p>.Karnataka government announces 50% discount on pending traffic and RTO fines.<p>The victim was told that there was a case regarding a SIM card in his name used to send abusive messages and that he should come to Mumbai for a probe. </p><p>When the victim told the cybercriminal that he couldn't travel due to his age Pishe approached Kavitha Poomame, who impersonated a senior officer. Kavitha asked the victim to talk to another officer named Vishwas over video call. </p><p>Vishwas told the colonel that since he can't travel he would be questioned on video call and asked him to reveal his family details and bank details. The victim was told that if he informed anyone he would be arrested and every three hours asked for updates on his location, the FIR noted. </p><p>Till November 12, the victim transferred Rs 56.05 lakh to the cybercriminals after he was asked to do so for a verification by RBI. </p><p>The victim was also told to liquidate his mutual funds and other savings instruments and that the money would be returned in three days post verification. He approached the police after there was no further contact. </p><p>A case was registered on November 18 by the Central Cybercrime Police and a probe is underway.</p>