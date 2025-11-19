Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru scientists win inaugural Tata Transformation Prize

Each will receive Rs 2 crore to scale up their high-impact research across food security, sustainability and healthcare.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 23:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Dr Ambarish Ghosh 
Dr Ambarish Ghosh 
Dr Balasubra-manian Gopal
Dr Balasubra-manian Gopal
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 23:03 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsScience

Follow us on :

Follow Us