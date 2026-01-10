Bengaluru: Sugarcane prices to surge as Sankranti demand peaks

<p>Bengaluru: As the city prepares for Makara Sankranti, the centrepiece of the festival — sugarcane — will become costlier.</p>.<p>Crop shortage has sent wholesale prices soaring, and traders warn of a steep hike as the festival approaches. Buyers are expected to throng markets between January 10 and 15.</p>.<p>Markets are being stocked with fresh sugarcane daily.</p>.Makar Sankranti 2026: Confirmed date, timing, rituals & significance .<p>At KR Market, Zakriya Khan of KK Sugarcane Wholesalers said a bundle of 10 pieces is expected to retail between Rs 500 and Rs 600 this year, up from Rs 400 last year. "The supply is thin, and the demand will intensify from Saturday," Khan said.</p>.<p>Sumair Khan, another seller, noted that while premium quality sugarcane is arriving from Hoskote, Hassan, and Malur, the local supply is depleting. "The fields on the outskirts are vanishing. Where there were once lush sugarcane fields, we now see luxury villas and apartment complexes," he said.</p>.<p>To bridge the gap, lower-quality imports from Tamil Nadu have entered the market, priced slightly lower at Rs 300 for 10 pieces.</p>.<p>Farmers now charge Rs 50 for a single piece at the field. Traders blame rapid urbanisation.</p>.<p>Data from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics and the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) showed the state produced 5.6 crore metric tonnes of sugarcane in 2024, dropping to about 4.2 crore metric tonnes in 2025.</p>.<p>"The decline in yield per hectare in 2025 is due to erratic rainfall and adverse weather," said a senior agriculture officer.</p>.<p>"While the government has hiked the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) to Rs 3,300 per tonne to support farmers, the actual availability of festival-specific long-stalk cane remains low," the officer added.</p>