<p>Bengaluru: Nearly five days after interrogation, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> surgeon accused of murdering his dermatologist wife has confessed to procuring the controlled anaesthetic drug propofol and injecting it into her, leading to her death, police sources told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>On October 14, Marathahalli police arrested Dr Mahendra Reddy GS, 31, from Manipal. He was booked for murdering his wife, Dr Kruthika M Reddy (29), by administering propofol in multiple doses between April 21 and 24.</p>.<p>Kruthika died on April 24. Police arrested Mahendra nearly six months later, after a forensic report confirmed the presence of propofol in several of her organs.</p>.Will arrest your family if you don't comply: Fake cops dupe Bengaluru retiree of Rs 1.62 crore.<p>Mahendra, in police custody until October 23, is being interrogated by a team led by Marathahalli police inspector Anil Kumar.</p>.<p>"The suspect has confessed that he procured the controlled anaesthetic substance propofol and injected it into his wife through the intravenous (IV) method, leading to her death," sources said.</p>.<p>Police suspect Mahendra may have sourced the drug using his medical credentials, but have yet to confirm this. "Mahendra has yet to reveal the motive for murdering his wife. Once he reveals that, things will be clearer," the sources added.</p>.<p>Police have not ruled out allegations made by Kruthika’s family that Mahendra had a relationship with another woman, which allegedly continued even after the marriage.</p>.<p>DH had earlier reported that Mahendra, during the initial rounds of interrogation, denied administering the drug and remained silent.</p>.<p>Kruthika’s family had also alleged that Mahendra misused his professional access to the operation theatre and ICU facilities at Victoria Hospital, where he worked, to procure and administer the drug. Police have not yet confirmed this claim.</p>.<p>The technical aspect of the probe is on, including the examination of Call Detail Records (CDR) and other evidence. Earlier, Scene of Crime (SOCO) officers recovered an IV cannula set, injections, and other materials allegedly used in the offence.</p>