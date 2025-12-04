<p>Bengaluru: A techie died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=suicide">suicide</a> at an under-construction building in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=benagluru">Nallurhalli </a>here allegedly due to harassment and monetary demands by two neighbours, police said on Thursday.</p><p>In her complaint on Wednesday, Lakshmi Govindaraju stated that her son Murali, who was constructing a house on a site purchased in 2018, was repeatedly approached by Usha Nambiar and Shashi Nambiar, who allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh over a property dispute.</p>.Bengaluru: Man kills live-in partner, dies by suicide.<p>She further alleged that the duo, accompanied by some Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) personnel, visited the construction site and subjected Murali to mental harassment after he refused to pay.</p><p>Govindaraju said Murali left home in the morning on December 3 and was later found hanging from a ceiling-hook at the second-floor level of the building.</p><p>A carpenter, Ganesh, who arrived for work, discovered the body and alerted the family, the police said in the FIR.</p><p>Lakshmi has sought legal action against the two accused.</p><p>Police have registered a case and investigations are on. </p>