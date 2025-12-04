<p>Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna endured a tough day with a spell of 8.2-0-85-2 in a high-scoring encounter in the second ODI between<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=india%20vs%20south%20africa"> India and South Africa</a> on Wednesday in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=raipur">Raipur</a>. </p><p>South Africa triumphed over India by four wickets in a match that saw about 720 runs being scored. The visitors had fallen agonisingly short in the first match at Ranchi. </p><p>Following the carnage by the Protea batters that saw the joint-highest successful chase against India in an ODI, fans mercilessly trolled Krishna for his bowling.</p>.India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill return for T20 series.<p>In the 37th over, Krishna conceded 10 runs off a single ball, prompting a frustrated reaction from former captain Rohit Sharma. The bowler erred with both line and length as he was smashed for a six, which was followed by a wide and a above-waist no ball. He was then hit for another boundary before Sharma had an animated chat with Krishna regarding where he needed to bowl.</p><p>However, fans were even more merciless and blamed the young pacer for the defeat on social media platform X. </p><p>One fan wrote, If Pakistan has Haris Rauf, then India has Prasidh Krishna, both are Run-machines</p>.<p>Some fans questioned why Mohammed Siraj did not feature in the squad and demanded for his return. </p>.<p>Another said a 50-year-old Mohammed Shami would be better than the 29-year-old pacer who had an off day. </p>.<p>A fan trolled Krishna, saying he was the "man of the match for South Africa". </p>.<p>Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli got his 53rd ODI century, while Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his maiden ton in the format. Skipper KL Rahul got an unbeaten half century as India posted 358/5 in 50 overs. </p><p>In reply, Aiden Markram slammed a century for South Africa, while Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis got half centuries to lead their team to the historic run chase. </p>