<p>Bengaluru: A quack and a medical shop owner are on the radar of the police after cheating a software engineer of Rs 48 lakh by offering him sexual wellness treatment that caused him kidney damage. </p><p>The Jnanabharathi police registered an FIR on November 22 against Vijay Guruji and owner of Vijayalakshmi Ayurvedic Shop. </p><p>The victim, a resident of Bengaluru and a native of Shivamogga, told the police that he first consulted doctors at a multi-speciality hospital in Kengeri after developing sexual health problems after his marriage in 2023. He was prescribed medications after tests. </p><p>On May 3, 2025, he saw an Ayurvedic tent near KLE Law College advertising a "quick cure" for sexual problems. He visited it, and met "Vijay Guruji", who offered a permanent cure through rare Ayurvedic treatments. </p><p>After an examination inside the tent, Guruji asked the victim to buy "Devaraj Booti" from Vijayalakshmi Ayurvedic Shop in Yeshwanthpur. Claiming that it was sourced from Haridwar, the victim was sold the concoction for Rs 1.6 lakh per gram. </p><p>Only cash was accepted at the store, as per the FIR. The victim did as he was told. </p><p>Further, Guruji told the victim there was a need for another medicine and prescribed "Bhavana Booti Taila", costing Rs 76,000 per gram. The victim bought 15 grams of it for Rs 17 lakh, the money he borrowed from his wife and parents, the FIR noted. </p><p>The victim was further pressured by the Guruji to buy more Devaraj Booti, without which the treatment would not succeed. The techie told the police that for this, he availed a bank loan of Rs 20 lakh. </p><p>The victim reportedly also borrowed money from a friend to purchase "Devaraj Rasabooti", another medicine as per Guruji's direction, priced at Rs 2.6 lakh per gram. He bought the concoction worth Rs 10 lakh. </p><p>Despite all this, the man found no improvement but learnt thought tests that his kidney suffered damages, which doctors suggested were likely due to the concoctions he consumed. </p><p>When confronted, Guruji allegedly threatened him and warned that his health would fail if he stopped the concoctions. </p><p>The Jnanabharathi police have registered the case and launched a probe.</p>