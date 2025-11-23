Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 48 lakh in 'sexual wellness' treatment, suffers kidney damage

The Jnanabharathi police have registered the case and launched a probe.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 07:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 07:41 IST
BengaluruFraudKarnatak newsTechie

Follow us on :

Follow Us